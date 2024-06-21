Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 144 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

