FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Lifted by Roth Capital

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Found Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

New Found Gold stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $604.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.18.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

