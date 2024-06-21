FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Shift4 Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $3,203,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

