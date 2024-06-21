Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.