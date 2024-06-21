GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 7,683 Shares

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.