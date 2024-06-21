GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 7,683 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $217,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84.

On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

