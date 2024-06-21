Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lifted by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.