Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.98. 10,430,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 199.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

