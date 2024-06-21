Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.03. Global Medical REIT shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 115,454 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 553,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

