Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires $473,700.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,959.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $502,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

GLP stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.36. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.