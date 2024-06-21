Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

