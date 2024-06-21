Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.
GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insider Transactions at Globe Life
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of GL opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.81.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
