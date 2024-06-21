Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.94. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 61,700 shares changing hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 165.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globex Mining Enterprises

In other news, Director Chris Bryan sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$54,240.00. In related news, Director Ian Atkinson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Also, Director Chris Bryan sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$54,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,860. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

