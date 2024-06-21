Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 178,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $151.78. 862,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,412. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

