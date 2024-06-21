Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,794. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

