Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. 289,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

