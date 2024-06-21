Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 2.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

