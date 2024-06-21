Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 366,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $250.34. 108,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,651. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average is $231.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

