Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.27. 210,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,751. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

