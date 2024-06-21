Grassi Investment Management Raises Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

