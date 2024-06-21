Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Workday by 33.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.60. 1,379,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,959. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

