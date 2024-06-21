Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 15,360 shares.The stock last traded at $30.75 and had previously closed at $30.83.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $522.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.