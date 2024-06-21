Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,294,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,089,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 237.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.