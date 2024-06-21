Greenfield Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.8% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Progressive by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

