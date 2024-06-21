Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 143,299 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 52,521,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,332,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

