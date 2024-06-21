Greenfield Savings Bank Has $980,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.90. 3,067,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,760. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

