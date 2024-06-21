Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 9,237,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

