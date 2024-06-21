Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Fortinet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 16,786,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

