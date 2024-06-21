Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 204 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 3,647,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

