Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.0 %

BWA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.