Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,484,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $160.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

