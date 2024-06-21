Grin Price Reaches $0.0327 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $128,566.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00601098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00115199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00249432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00068235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

