Grin Price Up 0.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $112,538.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,228.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.38 or 0.00596905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00253283 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00067796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

