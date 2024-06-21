GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,618 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,690.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The company has a market capitalization of £66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.59%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

