Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0731 on Top Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

