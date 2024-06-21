Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.18

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 275448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.