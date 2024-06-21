Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $28.81

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $29.64. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 7,462 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 168,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

