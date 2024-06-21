Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

