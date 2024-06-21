Head-To-Head Analysis: Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paltalk and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Paltalk.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paltalk has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -7.45% -4.07% -3.45% Cass Information Systems 15.21% 13.67% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.98 million 3.59 -$1.07 million ($0.09) -47.56 Cass Information Systems $197.51 million 2.81 $30.06 million $2.19 18.61

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Paltalk on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

