Head-To-Head Review: Bitcoin Depot (BTM) & Its Rivals

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.53% -132.39% -21.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.99 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.67 billion $385.86 million 2.08

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bitcoin Depot and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 439 1638 2492 81 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 177.03%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot rivals beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

