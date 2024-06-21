Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.29 million and approximately $21,168.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00006568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,514.15 or 0.99947414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00079464 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19492286 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,460.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

