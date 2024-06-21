Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.37. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 26,557 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

