Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

HSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 715,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.31. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $261.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

