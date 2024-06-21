Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 263,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. 7,336,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,923,423. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

