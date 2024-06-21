High Tide (TSE:HITI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
High Tide Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at High Tide
In other High Tide news, Director Christian Sinclair sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$27,760.00. In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 22,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$72,724.80. Also, Director Christian Sinclair sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$27,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $120,526 in the last ninety days.
