Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Down 1.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70. 344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
