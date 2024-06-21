Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.40. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 634,798 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 174.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 541,106 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

