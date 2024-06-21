Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 16.7 %

HIMX stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.13. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 384,298 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Stories

