Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Holley stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Holley has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Holley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Holley by 70.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

