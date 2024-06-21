Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $356.10 and last traded at $355.01. Approximately 1,763,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,387,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $351.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

