Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Honeywell International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $216.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honeywell International
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.