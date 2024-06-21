Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,468,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,890,799 shares.The stock last traded at $214.13 and had previously closed at $214.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

